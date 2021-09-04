Supreme Court rejects Bengal plea to appoint DGP without UPSC involvement

SUPREME COURT on Friday rejected West Bengal government’s plea to allow it to appoint the state Director General of Police without the involvement of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), saying it had already dealt with and dismissed similar prayer in the past and repeating it amounts to “abuse of process of law”.

“Your argument was rejected earlier also… Please don’t file repeated applications. This is an abuse of the process of law,” Justice L Nageswara Rao heading a three-judge bench told Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra, who appeared for the state.

The Mamata Banerjee government had moved the top court seeking modification of its 2018 order in the Prakash Singh case on reforms in the police which made it mandatory for states to appoint DGP from a panel of three most senior police officers drawn up by the UPSC.

The application said, “The Constitution of India does not vest UPSC with the power to assess the respective merit of the officers holding the rank of DGP in the state cadre…” It said police and public order are state subjects and that the involvement of the UPSC would curtail the state’s legislative power. The application was filed in a pending plea seeking implementation of the Prakash Singh judgment.