Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on contempt plea against Sabarimala priest

The Supreme Court Thursday refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking contempt proceedings against Sabarimala’s chief priest, a day after he closed the temple to perform “purification” rituals after two women entered the sanctum santorum.

Advertising

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said the matter will be heard on January 22 when the bench will take up review pleas challenging its earlier order allowing the entry of women between the age group 10-50.

Advocate P V Dinesh, appearing for Indian Young Lawyers Association, told the bench that the temple authorities closed the shrine Wednesday for purification purpose after two women had entered the temple which is in violation of apex court verdict.

Two women, in their early 40s, entered the Sabarimala temple under police protection on Wednesday for the first time since the Supreme Court lifted the ban. Bindu and Kanakadurga entered the shrine around 3.45 am through a passage meant for staff and were escorted by policemen dressed in black, which is the customary colour of clothing for devotees. After the news of their visit became public, the temple was closed for an hour for “purification” rituals.

Advertising

The women’s entry triggered violent protests across the state and several Hindu outfits have called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal today. A BJP worker was also killed in the violence. Security has been tightened in the state after shops in Kozhikode were pelted with stones. The traders and tourism sector companies have decided to boycott today’s hartal, citing financial losses. The BJP and state Congress have extended their support to the bandh call and accused the Vijayan government of violating the temple’s traditions.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Thursday morning, shot back at the Sangh accusing it of “organising and coordinating” violence in the state. Addressing a press conference, he said, “Everyone knows what all damage they (Sangh Parivar) have done in Sabarimala. The two women who had tried to enter the temple earlier, returned yesterday and asked for police help to enter the temple. Since the police have to implement the Supreme Court’s order, it had no other choice. It is a tradition in Sabarimala to help pilgrims and in this case, other pilgrims themselves help the women climb up. The women themselves have confirmed that they were resisted by other pilgrims.”