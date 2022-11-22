scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Supreme Court refuses to stay Kerala HC order setting aside V-C’s appointment

A bench presided by CJI D Y Chandrachud, however, refused to stay November 14 Kerala HC order and said it will hear the matter.

Appearing for John, senior advocate Jaideep Gupta said the matter involves dispute between entries in state and union lists. (Express File)

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a plea by K Riji John challenging the Kerala High Court order setting aside his appointment as Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS).

A bench presided by CJI D Y Chandrachud, however, refused to stay November 14 Kerala HC order and said it will hear the matter.

Appearing for John, senior advocate Jaideep Gupta said the matter involves dispute between entries in state and union lists. Fisheries falls under the head agriculture and is in state list, he added UGC regulations will not therefore apply in the case of the varsity. Senior Advocate K K Venugopal, appearing for Kerala, supported the argument and said specific entries in state list govern the varsity.

Venugopal told the bench a “stay may be required”. John is a “highly qualified person” and it’s “highly humiliating for him to demit office for no fault of his”. However, the bench said it will issue notice and hear the matter. “If he succeeds, we will put him back,” said the CJI.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 02:12:50 am
