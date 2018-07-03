Supreme Court refuses to quash appointment of Chief Vigilance Commissioner, Vigilance Commissioner

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the appointment of former Central Board of Direct Taxes head K V Chowdary as Chief Vigilance Commissioner. (File) The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the appointment of former Central Board of Direct Taxes head K V Chowdary as Chief Vigilance Commissioner. (File)

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the appointment of former Central Board of Direct Taxes head K V Chowdary as Chief Vigilance Commissioner and former Indian Bank chairman and managing director T M Bhasin as Vigilance Commissioner.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Mohan M Shantanagoudar said the decision to appoint Chowdary as CVC cannot be said to be suffering from any illegality. “The decision cannot be said to be influenced by extraneous considerations and…cannot be said to be such which is amenable for interference by the court in judicial review,” it said.

Referring to Bhasin’s appointment, the court said “recommendation made of Bhasin cannot be said to be suffering from procedural infirmity”. The court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Common Cause. The Centre had maintained that the appointments had been made “unanimously” by a committee headed by the Prime Minister.

