Supreme Court refuses to interfere in HC decision to give bail to PDP leader

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the bail granted to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, who was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for alleged terror-related offences, by the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“On hearing learned counsel for parties, we would not like (to) interfere with the aspect of the grant of bail, but we are certainly not giving our imprimatur to any of the observations coming in the impugned order as regards the interpretation of the UAPA Act. The Special Leave Petition is dismissed with the aforesaid clarification”, said a bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka.