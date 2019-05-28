Supreme Court refuses to grant new BSP MP protection from arrest

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant protection from arrest to Atul Rai, newly elected BSP MP from Ghosi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, who is accused of raping a college student.

Advertising

A vacation bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose said it was not inclined to entertain a petition to grant relief to Rai. “Learned counsel for the petitioner seeks leave of this Court to withdraw the present special leave petition. The special leave petition is dismissed as withdrawn,” the court said in its order. Previously, the apex court had refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Rai.

An FIR was lodged against Rai after a student filed a complaint, alleging that he took her to his home on the pretext of introducing her to his wife but sexually assaulted her. Rai moved the apex court after Allahabad High Court dismissed his plea seeking protection and quashing of the FIR.