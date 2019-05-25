Supreme Court refuses plea challenging order on Maratha reservation

THE SUPREME Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging the Maharashtra ordinance introducing reservation for Marathas in admissions to Post Graduate Medical and Dental courses.

Advertising

A vacation bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra gave liberty to the petitioner students to approach the High Court after they expressed desire to withdraw the plea.

“The learned senior counsel appearing for the petitioners seeks leave to withdraw these writ petitions with liberty to approach the High Court in appropriate proceedings. With liberty as above, the writ petitions are disposed of as withdrawn. In case the petitioners approach the High Court, we request the High Court to consider the matter as early as possible. Pending interlocutory application(s), if any, is/are disposed of”, the Bench also comprising Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant ordered.

The petitioners, three open category students, had challenged the ordinance a day Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao signed it claiming that it was motivated by “political interests” and that there was “malafide intent”.

Advertising

On May 2, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court had ruled that the 16 % Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) quota cannot be applied to PG admissions for the current academic year.

The State challenged this in the SC which however upheld the High Court order.