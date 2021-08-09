Supreme Court refuses to halt antitrust probe against Flipkart and Amazon

The e-commerce giants had urged the Supreme Court to halt the CCI investigation.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to halt an inquiry into Amazon and Flipkart’s business practices, rejecting demands by the e-commerce giants to put a stay on Competition Commission of India (CCI) investigation.

The CCI had ordered the investigation against the two companies last year for allegedly promoting select sellers on their e-commerce platforms, and using business practices that stifle competition.

However, a three-member bench was unconvinced with today’s arguments, declining to stop the probe, and even saying companies like Amazon and Flipkart should volunteer for such investigations.

The Competition Commission of India had ordered an investigation into alleged malpractices by Flipkart and Amazon India as far as the issue of deep discounting and practice of preferred sellers of mobile phones by both the retailers was concerned.

The anti-trust body had ordered the probe following a complaint by Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, a micro, small and medium scale enterprise body, which alleged that both the retailers were engaged in deep discounting and preferred selling of mobile phones and related accessories “which have led to a foreclosure of other non-preferred traders or sellers from these online marketplaces”.

Flipkart, in its statement, had said that it was fully compliant with “all applicable laws and foreign direct investment regulations” and that it was focusing on making quality and affordable goods available through its “transparent and efficient marketplace”.