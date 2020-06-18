SC refuses to allow Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid-19

The yatra, which was to begin on June 23, is usually 10-12 days long. (File Photo) The yatra, which was to begin on June 23, is usually 10-12 days long. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to allow the Rath Yatra or related activities to be conducted in Odisha’s Puri. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said it would not permit such a large gathering of people in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The yatra, which was to begin on June 23, is usually 10-12 days long and sees participation of lakhs of devotees.

The bench, also comprising Justices Dineesh Maheshwari and A S Bopanna, said its decision was in the interest of public health and safety, reported news agency PTI. It was responding to a PIL filed by an Odisha-based NGO tha sought cancellation or postponement of the pilgrimage.

CJI Bobde reportedly said Lord Jagannath wouldn’t forgive us if we permitted the pilgrimage to go on as scheduled.

