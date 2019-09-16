CJI Ranjan Gogoi to visit Srinagar after allegations that HC not accessible

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi Monday said he will visit Srinagar and oversee the functioning of the High Court. This, after allegations that the high court was not accessible for litigants.

Advertising

“It is a very, very serious matter if people are unable to approach the High Court, I will myself visit Srinagar,” Gogoi said. The top court also directed the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice to submit a report on whether the High Court is accessible to litigants or not in the wake of restrictions put in place following the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state.

Justice Gogoi also warned the petitioners to be ready to face the ‘consequences’ if the HC chief justice’s report was contrary to their plea.

The plea was filed by child rights activist Enakshi Ganguly alleging difficulty in accessing the High Court.

Advertising

The Supreme Court was hearing a bunch of petitions regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Centre revoking the special status granted to it under Article 370 of the Constitution.

The court granted permission to Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramullah and Jammu districts to enquire about the well being of his family members. In a separate plea, the top court issued notice to the Centre on the detention of former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. The top court also directed the Centre to ensure normalcy is restored in Jammu and Kashmir.