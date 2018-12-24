Supreme Court to take up Ram temple case on January 4, fix date of hearing and bench

A division bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will take up a batch of petitions in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case for hearing on January 4. The bench, which will also comprise Justice S K Kaul, is likely constitute a separate three-judge bench and also fix the date of hearing to as many as 14 appeals filed against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, which ruled that the 2.77 acre land be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Days after taking over as the new CJI in October, Justice Gogoi rejected the Uttar Pradesh government’s plea for an early hearing and ordered the listing of these appeals in the first week of January. “We have our own priorities. Whether hearing would take place in January, March or April would be decided by an appropriate bench,” the CJI said. He also clarified that appeals would come up in January before a bench “not for hearing but for fixing the date of hearing”.

This had led to a clamour from various Hindutva parties for a law that would allow construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. In September, then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had rejected a plea to refer to a larger bench its 1994 ruling, in which it observed that “a mosque is not an essential part of the practice of the religion of Islam and namaz by Muslims can be offered anywhere, even in open”.