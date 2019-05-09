Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya dispute case tomorrow

Two months after it referred to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya for mediation, the Supreme Court will hear the case on Friday.

The matter will be heard by a Constitution bench comprising of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and judges SA Bobde, Dr DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer.

On March 8, the apex court had referred the Ayodhya dispute for mediation to a panel headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla after it noted “the lack of consensus between the parties in the matter”.

The SC had directed proceedings to be completed within eight weeks. The other two members of the panel are spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

The suggestion for mediation had come from the bench on February 26 when it took up appeals. It said it could only decide on a property and what it was looking at was “a possibility of healing relationships”.

During the hearing, the SC bench had stressed the need to keep the proceedings confidential so that dialogue is not hampered by unwanted comments and controversies.

The top court is hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court which ordered a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres site between the Nirmohi Akhara sect, the Sunni Central Wakf Board, Uttar Pradesh and the deity Ramlalla Virajman.