SC to hear Subramanian Swamy’s plea seeking declaration of Ram Setu as national heritage monument

The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to list for hearing a plea by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking direction to the Centre to declare the Ram Setu as a national heritage monument. The top court had on January 19 asked Swamy to take up his case with the Centre and given him the liberty to approach the court again if he was not satisfied with the outcome.

On Thursday, Swamy returned to the court and mentioned his prayer before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

CJI Chandrachud, who now as part of a five-judge Constitution Bench is hearing certain matters including the Maharashtra power crisis fuelled by the split in the Shiv Sena and the differences between the Delhi government and the Centre over control of services, said the court will list it for hearing after the Constitution Bench matters get over.

Responding to Swamy’s prayer, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre on January 19 told the court that the “process is on”.

The bench had recorded Mehta’s statement that “the process is currently underway in the Ministry of Culture and if the petitioner would so desire, he may also submit any additional material or communication as he may wish…”. It had added, “The court may be appraised how the process has culminated and the decision, if any, taken thereof”.

Express Research | The myth and mystery behind Ram Setu

Ram Setu, also known as Adam’s bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

The BJP leader had submitted that he had already won the first round of the litigation in which the Centre accepted the existence of Ram Setu. Swamy had raised the issue of declaring the Ram Setu a national monument in his PIL against the controversial Sethusamudram Ship Channel project, initiated by the UPA-I government.

Advertisement

The matter reached the apex court, which in 2007 stayed work for the project on the Ram Setu.

The Centre later said it had considered the “socio-economic disadvantages” of the project and was willing to explore another route to the shipping channel project without damaging the Ram Setu. “The Government of India intends to explore an alternative to the earlier alignment of the Sethusamudram Ship Channel project without affecting/damaging the Adam’s Bridge/Ram Sethu in the interest of the nation,” it said in an affidavit.

The court then asked the government to file a fresh affidavit.

Advertisement

The Sethusamudram shipping channel project has been facing protests from some political parties, environmentalists and certain Hindu religious groups. Under the project, an 83 km water channel was to be created, linking Mannar with Palk Strait, by extensive dredging and removal of limestone shoals.