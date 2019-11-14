Express daily briefing: SC verdicts in Sabarimala, Rafale cases today; BJP raised Rs 700-cr in 2018-19

Supreme Court to rule on two crucial cases today: Sabarimala and Rafale

The Supreme Court will deliver its judgment in two crucial cases today — the review petitions on its Sabarimala and Rafale verdicts. In a 4-1 majority judgment on September 28, 2018, the apex court had thrown open the doors of the Sabarimala temple in Kerala to women of all ages. Separately, the top court had, in its December 14, 2018 verdict, dismissed pleas for a court-monitored investigation into the India-France deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft.

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress talks off to rocky start

The first round of negotiations between the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena got off to a rocky start yesterday, a day after President’s rule was imposed in Maharashtra. The Sena reportedly asked the Congress how long it would take before it decided on whether it would support its bid to form a government. The Congress, on the other hand, sought clarification from Sena on issues where the two parties have diametrically opposite viewpoints. Meanwhile, both parties continued to remain wary of the NCP, which had offered unconditional outside support to the BJP in 2014.

Minister-diplomat Jaishankar will deliver the #RNGLecture today

Five months into his new role, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will deliver the 4th Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture today in New Delhi. He will speak on the topic ‘Beyond the Delhi Dogma: Indian Foreign Policy in a Changing World’. Previous guests at the event included Raghuram Rajan, Pranab Mukherjee and CJI Ranjan Gogoi. The RNG Lecture was instituted in 2016 by The Express Group to mark 25 years of the passing of its founder.

Opinion: Listen, Mister Muslim

Listen, Mister Muslim. Not for the first time, secular India has let you down. But truth to tell, you too have let secular India down. It’s time we realised that our clinging to the ulema’s brand of Islam gives every conflict a Hindu-Muslim complexion when the ongoing battle is, in fact, between secular India and Hindu Rashtra. We mustn’t become the convenient “other” for the Hindu nationalists to hide their real agenda, Javed Anand writes.

Financial deals with Ranbaxy brothers, admits Beas sect head

The head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Gurinder Singh Dhillon, has, for the first time, admitted to financial transactions between himself and ex-Religare Enterprises (REL) promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh. These transactions are in violation of Securities and Exchange Bureau of India (SEBI) norms on promoters’ role in rights issues of companies.

BCCI poised to oppose Shashank Manohar’s ICC re-election

The BCCI has decided to oppose Shashank Manohar’s re-election as ICC chairman for a third term. Former BCCI president N Srinivasan could be BCCI’s representative at the ICC if the proposed amendments in the board’s constitution are approved at the December 1 AGM. “He (Manohar) has done so much damage to Indian cricket that nobody from India will support him,” Srinivasan told Shamik Chakrabarty.

Explained: What bringing CJI’s office under RTI means

The office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) is a public authority under the Right to Information Act (RTI), the Supreme Court held, but with a rider that it needs to factor judicial independence. The verdict underlines the balance Supreme Court needs between transparency and protecting its independence.

BJP raised Rs 700 crore in 2018-19, half of it from Tata-controlled trust

The BJP raised more than Rs 700 crore in 2018-19, and its largest donation — Rs 356 crore — came from an electoral trust controlled by the Tata Group. Donations from electoral trusts to the Congress pale in comparison to the BJP. It received roughly Rs 90 crore from all electoral trusts in 2018-19.