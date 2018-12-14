Rafale SC verdict: Amit Shah to Anil Ambani — who said what

In a huge relief to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France’s Dassault Aviation, the Supreme Court Friday dismissed all petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the matter. The Court said it was satisfied with the procurement process and that it found no reason to interfere in the pricing or the offset partner chosen as part of the deal.

What the Supreme Court said

“(There is) no occasion to doubt the process of decision making in the award of contract for the purchase of 36 Rafale jets. It is not the Court’s job to get into comparative pricing details,” a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said.

The apex court said, “We don’t find any material to show that it’s commercial favouritism.” “We are satisfied that there is no occasion to doubt the process. A country can not afford to be underprepared. It is not correct for the court to sit as an appellant authority and scrutinise all aspects,” a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said.

“There is no reason for interference in the choice of offset partner and perception of individuals can’t be the basis for roving inquiry in sensitive issue of defence procurement. We can’t compel the government to purchase 126 aircrafts and its not proper for the court to examine each aspect of this case. It isn’t a job of the court to compare pricing details,” the bench headed by CJI Gogoi said.

The top court also said, “There has been the necessity of fighter aircraft and the country cannot remain without fighter jets.” Nobody questioned procurement of Rafale jets when the deal was finalised in September 2016, it said. The court also noted there is a need for induction of fourth and fifth generation of fighter aircrafts like Rafale in Indian Air Force.

Jaitley dismisses demand for probe

Hailing the Supreme Court’s verdict, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Friday called the allegations by the opposition “imaginary and fiction writing.” Citing the verdict as a validation of the government’s procurement of 36 fighter jets from France, Jaitley ruled out a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the deal.

Addressing the press with Jaitley, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said with the Supreme Court verdict “Rafale matter is put to rest.”

Addressed a Press Conference, New Delhi, December 14, 2018 https://t.co/STKZwtIv85 — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) December 14, 2018

Dismissing claims by the opposition that the deal was struck to benefit Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence, the Finance Minister said the deal protected both security and commercial interest of the country.

‘Chowkidar chor hai’: Rahul hits back at Jaitley

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a press conference, hit back at the Finance Minister. “Why were job opportunities stolen from India’s youth by taking the contract away from HAL,” he said, adding “Chowkidar (PM Modi) chor hai (This guard is a thief),” he said.

“The day the Rafale deal is investigated, two names will come out- Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani,” the party chief alleged.

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, dismissing Rahul’s allegations, said the prime minister’s honesty is known to all. “Rahul Gandhi made disgraceful remarks on Prime Minister whose honesty is known to all. SC judgement exposed lies of Rahul Gandhi. We expected him to accept the judgment. Now Rahul Gandhi is condoning SC as well. Are he and Congress above the SC?” he asked.

How petitioner Prashant Bhushan reacted

Calling the judgment wrong, lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who is also the petitioner in the case, said, “In our opinion, the Supreme Court judgement is totally wrong, the campaign will certainly not drop and we will decide if we will file a review petition.”

In a series of tweets, Bhushan said: “This isn’t the first time when the SC has failed us in ordering a probe in cases of high-level corruption. In the Birla/Sahara case, where IT& CBI had recovered docs showing large payoffs to politicos which tallied with their books of accounts, SC had also refused to order a probe. The judgement of SC in the Rafale case,apart from being based entirely on the govt’s claims,some of them made in a sealed cover without being shown to us,also does not deal with the issues raised by us&the facts mentioned by us in our complaint to the CBI or in our petition to SC.”

“The SC also takes note of the govt claim that Dassault had been seeking an agreement with Reliance since 2012(to suggest that Modi had nothing to do with Ambani’s selection)tho that Reliance was a Mukesh Ambani company, and offset contract was given to a new&bogus Anil Ambani Co!” he added.

Congress calls SC judgment ‘wrong’

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Our demand was for Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and it still stands, main issue is pricing which SC said it did not want to comment as it is not in its jurisdiction. Home Minister is speaking on an incomplete judgement given on a PIL.”

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “The verdict of the Supreme Court today is a validation of what the Congress party stated months again, that SC is not the forum to decide the such sensitive defence contract. Article 136&32 are not the forum to decide the issue, the pricing, the process, the sovereign guarantee&the corruption in the Rafale contract.Only forum&only media is a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) which can probe the entire corruption in Rafale deal.”

Hitting out at the BJP for celebrating the Supreme Court’s verdict, Congress leader Anand Sharma said, “There is no reason for PM and BJP Govt to celebrate Supreme Court order which in itself is contradictory. Honourable SC has said it won’t be proper for it to go into details Rafale deal. Supreme Court has not commented on many important aspects. We continue to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the matter. JPC has the right to summon all documents.”

BJP demands apology from Rahul Gandhi, Congress

Reacting to the court’s verdict, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)demanded an apology from the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi for levying allegations against PM Modi in the deal. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, “The matter was crystal clear from the beginning and we have been saying that the allegations levelled by the Congress were baseless and to gain political mileage.”

Welcoming the judgement, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Every deal is not Bofors deal. It is the culture and tradition of Congress and its top leadership to mint money from such deals on the cost of country’s national security. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress should apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making false allegations against him and questioning his credibility.”

Truth always triumphs, says Amit Shah

The Supreme Court’s order on the Rafale deal “exposes” the campaign of misinformation against the government headed by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief Amit Shah said on Friday while asserting that the “truth always triumphs”.

In a series of tweets, Shah said the court didn’t find anything wrong with the process nor did it find any commercial favouritism in the deal. He said, “On the contrary, the SC held that govt had no role in selecting offset partners & found no merit in the demand for a probe based on mere perception of individuals.” “Truth always triumphs! Court’s judgment on the Rafale deal exposes the campaign of misinformation spearheaded by Congress president for political gains,” he tweeted.

What the leaders from other parties said?

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “The Supreme Court has said nothing wrong, deciding on pricing is not the Supreme Court’s job but similarly deciding on building Ram Temple is also not their job. #RafaleDeal issue will be sorted out in Parliament and not in SC.”

Trinamool Congress leader Sugata Roy said, “The Supreme Court said what it thinks was right but the political parties demand a JPC probe into Rafale deal.”

BSP president Mayawati, on the other hand, called for fundamental reforms in all defence related procurements in order to address the doubts and common perception over such issues.



Anil Ambani welcomes SC Rafale verdict

Reliance chairman Anil Ambani said the judgment establishes the falsity of politically motivated allegations against his firm. He also said his company was committed to India’s national security, including implementing offset deal with Dassault.

The case pertains to the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault Aviation. During the hearing, the four petitioners in the case had sought details on the process behind selecting Dassault Aviation for the contract and the price negotiated — they claim the current price by the NDA government is much higher than the one that was being negotiated for 126 aircraft by the previous UPA government. The government had responded that the price of the jets could not be disclosed to the public for reasons of national security and had submitted it to the apex court in a sealed envelope. The price is estimated at around Rs 59,000 crore.

