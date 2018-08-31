Supreme Court quashes FIR against actor Priya Varrier over wink song

Actress Priya Varrier Actress Priya Varrier

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed an FIR lodged against actor Priya Varrier over a song in her Malayalam film titled ‘Oru Adaar Love’ for allegedly hurting sentiments of the Muslim community. The bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice AM Khanwilkar, while granting relief to the actress as well as the director and the producer of the film, reportedly reprimanded the petitioners saying “somebody in a film sings a song and you have no other job but to file a case”.

Two Hyderabad residents had approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to drop the song, “Manikya Malaraaya Poovi,” from the Malayalam film, claiming that winking was “blasphemous” in Islam. In their application, the petitioners said “objectionable scenes” had been superimposed with lyrics of the song that was originally written in praise of Prophet Mohammad and his wife Khadeeja Beevi.

“The 30-second clip shows a schoolgirl and schoolboy exchanging smiles, eyebrows wiggles and winks from across the way…Winking itself is forbidden in Islam and in a case where the act of winking is superimposed with a sacred song, written in the praise of Prophet Mohammed and his first wife,…the same act becomes an act of blasphemy,” the applicants said.

“Picturisation of the present song is a deliberate attempt to malign the image of Islam. The present song is intended to outrage the religious feelings and beliefs of the Muslim community,” they said.

The song went viral over the internet in February for the scene featuring the actress winking at a boy.

