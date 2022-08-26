scorecardresearch
In a first, Supreme Court to telecast proceedings live today

The move comes on the day Chief Justice of India N V Ramana retires. On his retirement day, the Chief Justice of India will share the bench with his successor, the CJI-designate, U U Lalit.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana being garlanded during a felicitation programme by the Supreme Court Employees' Welfare Association. (PTI)

In a first, the Supreme Court of India is set to telecast its proceedings live on Friday. The move comes on the day Chief Justice of India N V Ramana retires.

“Please take notice that on the eve of laying down the office of the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, the proceedings of the Hon’ble Chief Justice’ Court i.e., Ceremonial Bench on August 26, 2022, 10:30 A.M. onwards shall be livestreamed through the NIC’ Webcast portal,” a notification by the Supreme Court stated.

On the retirement day, the Chief Justice of India shares the bench with his successor, the CJI-designate U U Lalit. Justice Hima Kohli will also be part of the bench as the CJI’s court sits in a combination of three judges. Sources told The Indian Express that the decision to extend live-streaming institutionally will be taken soon.

In 2018, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, citing the open court concept had allowed live streaming of cases having “constitutional or national importance before a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court.” Attorney General K K Venugopal, who has championed live telecast of court proceedings, also drew up “Comprehensive guidelines for live streaming of Court proceedings in the Supreme Court.”

Currently, six of the 25 high courts – Gujarat, Orissa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Patna, and Madhya Pradesh – live-stream their proceedings on YouTube.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 10:47:26 am
Increase in hand-foot-and-mouth disease cases in Delhi-NCR, say doctors

