Supreme Court upholds validity of PMLA, says enough if ED discloses grounds at time of arrest, ECIR not mandatory

Updated: July 27, 2022 11:54:41 am
The Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It added that it is not mandatory to give an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in every case to the person concerned, reported PTI.
A Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and CT Ravikumar heard a batch of 241 petitions challenging the law and upheld the validity of Sections 3 (definition of money laundering), 5 (attachment of property), 8(4) [taking possession of attached property), 17 (search and seizure), 18 (search of persons), 19 (powers of arrest), 24 (reverse burden of proof), 44 (offences triable by special court), 45 (offences being cognizable and non-bailable), said the report.
The top court added that it is not compulsory to supply an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) to the accused and that it cannot be compared to a First Information Report (FIR).
“Supply of ECIR to accused is not mandatory and only disclosure of reasons during arrest is enough. Even the ED manual is not to be published since it is an internal document,” it said.
