Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Supreme Court to review PMLA verdict on two issues

It also issued a notice to the government on the review filed by Karti Chidambaram.

The Supreme Court of India (File)

The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to review the July 27 judgment upholding the Constitutional validity of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The Court will review the verdict on two specific issues — sharing the Enforcement Case Information Report and reversal of the presumption of innocence.

On July 27 this year, the three-judge bench headed by Justice Khanwilkar upheld the PMLA law, including powers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding arrest, search, attachment and seizure in money laundering offences.

The court underlined that “the principle of innocence of the accused/ offender is regarded as a human right” but “that presumption can be interdicted by a law made by the Parliament/ Legislature”.

The court also said that an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) cannot be equated with an FIR, supplying an ECIR in every case to the person concerned is not mandatory, and “it is enough if ED, at the time of arrest, discloses the grounds of such arrest”.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 11:39:26 am
