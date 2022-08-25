Supreme Court to review PMLA verdict on two issues

The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to review the July 27 judgment upholding the Constitutional validity of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The Court will review the verdict on two specific issues — sharing the Enforcement Case Information Report and reversal of the presumption of innocence.

It also issued a notice to the government on the review filed by Karti Chidambaram.

SC agrees to review its July PMLA verdict on two issues- sharing the ECIR and reversal of the presumption of innocence. Issues notice to govt on review filed by Karti Chidambaram @IndianExpress — Apurva Vishwanath (@apurva_hv) August 25, 2022

On July 27 this year, the three-judge bench headed by Justice Khanwilkar upheld the PMLA law, including powers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding arrest, search, attachment and seizure in money laundering offences.

The court underlined that “the principle of innocence of the accused/ offender is regarded as a human right” but “that presumption can be interdicted by a law made by the Parliament/ Legislature”.

The court also said that an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) cannot be equated with an FIR, supplying an ECIR in every case to the person concerned is not mandatory, and “it is enough if ED, at the time of arrest, discloses the grounds of such arrest”.