Supreme Court turns down plea against removal of encroachments on J&K’s Roshni land

Clearing the way for the removal of encroachments on Roshni and Kahcharai lands in Jammu and Kashmir, the Supreme Court Tuesday turned down a plea challenging the circular issued by the Union Territory administration fixing January 31 deadline for evictions.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna told the petitioners—who contended they still had title to land allotted under the Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, also called the Roshni Act—the legislation had already been held to be unconstitutional and that no title survived after that.

With the bench refusing to entertain their prayer, petitioners finally chose to withdraw the plea.

The counsel appearing for the petitioners told the court they had paid the entire amount at a commercial rate for the land allotted to them and the Act said that their right of ownership was protected.

The bench did not seem to agree and asked them to show titles other than under the Roshni Act. “Show us what right do you have?… Not under Roshni Act… The Act has been repealed. Once it’s repealed, where is the question of savings clause?” asked the bench.

It also said that if it grants their prayer, it will have larger repercussions on encroachments in other parts of the UT. It added that at the most, it could give them time to relocate.

The Act was passed by the then National Conference government led by Farooq Abdullah to give ownership to people in possession of state land, with a cut-off of 1990, and against payment as determined by the government. Since the aim was to generate resources for hydroelectric power projects, it was called Roshni (light) Act.

In 2005, the PDP-Congress coalition government led by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed amended the Act to relax the cut-off year from 1990 to 2004. In a later amendment, the Ghulam Nabi Azad government set the premium at 25 per cent of the market rate and the cut-off date at 2007. The government gave free ownership rights on agricultural land to farmers occupying it, who only needed to pay Rs 100 per kanal of land as a documentation fee.

In October 2018, the then governor Satya Pal Malik repealed the Act prospectively.

And in October 2020, the High Court declared the Roshni Act “illegal, unconstitutional and unsustainable” and held allotments under the Act as void ab initio. It ordered a CBI probe into the transfer of ownership, sought action against bureaucrats involved, and asked the government to make public the names of prominent people who had been allotted land under the Act.

Earlier this month, the UT administration had issued a circular asking all deputy commissioners to remove encroachment on these lands by January 31, 2023.

The petitioners before the Supreme Court contended the administration had issued the circular despite the fact that review petitions against the High Court ruling were still pending.