SC dismisses plea seeking judicial inquiry into communal incidents during Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti

Communal clashes had broken out in Khargone city on April 10 during a Ram Navami procession, leading to arson and stone-pelting, leading to the clamping of curfew. (PTI/File)

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking judicial inquiry into incidents of communal violence during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations in different parts of the country. “Don’t ask for such reliefs which can’t be granted by the court,” the top court told the petitioner.