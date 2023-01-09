scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Supreme Court rejects PIL challenging states setting up committees for introducing Uniform Civil Code

Gujarat and Uttarakhand had decided to form committees for the introduction and implementation of a Uniform Civil Code.

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the decision of the governments of Gujarat and Uttarakhand to set up a committee for introducing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the decision of the governments of Gujarat and Uttarakhand to set up a committee for introducing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimha said it cannot be challenged as ultra vires the Constitution as it was within the powers of the state under Article 162, dealing with the extent of executive power of a state. “What is wrong with it? They have constituted a committee under their executive powers under Article 162…,” said CJI Chandrachud.

The bench also pointed out that “marriage and divorce; infants and minors; adoption; wills, intestacy and succession; joint family and partition; all matters in respect of which parties in judicial proceedings were immediately before the commencement of this Constitution subject to their personal law”, falls under Entry 5 of the concurrent list. Both the Centre and states can make laws on subjects mentioned in the concurrent list.

On October 29, 2022, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced that the state cabinet had decided to form a committee for the implementation of a UCC in the state.

Earlier in 2022, the Uttarakhand government had constituted a committee of experts “to examine the relevant laws regulating personal civil matters of residents of the state and to prepare draft law/laws or suggest changes in existing laws on the subject that includes marriage, divorce, property rights, succession/inheritance, adoption, maintenance, custody and guardianship”. The committee was to prepare a report on implementing a UCC in the state.

Responding to a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking a UCC in October last year, the Centre, while underlining that the Constitution obligates the state to have UCC for citizens and pointing out that citizens belonging to different religions and denominations following different property and matrimonial laws “is an affront to the nations unity”, said that the matter would be placed before the 22nd Law Commission.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 15:25 IST
