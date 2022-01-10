SC agrees to hear PIL on alleged hate speeches made at ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Haridwar

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a PIL seeking action against those who made hate speeches during the recent ‘Dharam Sansad’ held at Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal that no action has been taken against those who made the hate speeches despite registration of FIR.

“I have moved this PIL in respect of what happened in Dharam Sansad in Haridwar on December 17, and 19th,” Sibal said.

“Alright, we will take up the matter,” the CJI said.