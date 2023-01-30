scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
SC to hear PIL challenging Centre’s move to take down links of BBC docu on PM Modi

The PIL claimed that the ban on the documentary was arbitrary and unconstitutional and also called for investigation into those responsible for failing to contain the riots, according to Bar and Bench

The BBC documentary focuses on PM Modi and his then state government’s response to the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo: AP)
SC to hear PIL challenging Centre's move to take down links of BBC docu on PM Modi
The Supreme Court Monday on Monday decided to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) petition on February 6 challenging the Centre’s directive asking Twitter and YouTube to take down links sharing the BBC’s documentary related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The PIL, moved by advocate M L Sharma, claimed that the ban on the documentary was arbitrary and unconstitutional and also called for investigation into those responsible for failing to contain the riots, according to Bar and Bench.

“That cause of arose to file present petition arose to the petitioner on 21st January 2023 when respondent invoking rule 16 of IT rule 2021 prohibited citizen of India to see BBC documentary consisting/ disclosing true facts of Gujrat riot 2002 butchering of citizen of India in 2002 without adopting constitutional provisions which is a serious injury to the constitutional systems of the India and cannot be repaired if not quashed,” the plea stated.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had directed YouTube and Twitter to take down links sharing the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question.’ The order was passed under the emergency provisions of the Information Technology Rules, 2021, for allegedly casting “aspersions on the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court of India, sowing divisions among various communities, and making unsubstantiated allegations regarding actions of foreign governments in India”.

The BBC documentary focuses on PM Modi and his then state government’s response to the 2002 Gujarat riots. The government’s directions had drawn a sharp response from the Opposition, with leaders calling it “censorship”.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 11:30 IST
