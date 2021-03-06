Supreme Court to partially resume physical hearings from March 15

On being told that the accused officer was on bail, the bench observed, "we are not staying the high court's judgement" and listed ED's plea after six weeks. (File)

In its first move to resume physical hearings, the Supreme Court on Saturday said it would, on an experimental basis, begin hybrid hearings from March 15. The hybrid hearings will give attendees an opportunity to attend court sessions both physically and virtually.

For its pilot implementation, the apex court has designated Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays as days to switch to the hybrid mode. All court proceedings, including final hearings and other regular matters listed on these three days, will be held both physically and virtually with effect from March 12.

The announcement comes as India’s inoculation drive has entered its second phase and over 1.94 citizens, including frontline workers, have been vaccinated till now.

In April 2020, the Supreme Court and High Courts resorted to virtual courtrooms, arguing that physical hearings were not necessary for meeting the constitutional stipulation of “open” courts.