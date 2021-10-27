Supreme Court orders independent probe into Pegasus snooping

The Supreme Court Wednesday appointed an expert committee to look into allegations of unauthorised surveillance using the Pegasus software. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said the functioning of the committee would be overseen by the Supreme Court.

The committee, which will include three technical members, would be supervised by retired judge Justice R V Raveendran. It will examine the allegations thoroughly and place a report before the court, which will hear the matter again after eight weeks.

“The state cannot get free pass everytime by raising national security concerns. No omnibus prohibition can be called against judicial review. Centre should have justified its stand here and not render the court a mute spectator,” the bench was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

“There has been no specific denial by the Centre. Thus, we have no option but to accept the submissions of petitioner prima facie and thus, we appoint an expert committee whose function will be overseen by the Supreme Court,” it added.

In its judgment, the SC underlined the importance of privacy and technology, saying that while technology can be used to improve the lives of people, it can also be used to invade privacy. It said certain limitations exist when it comes to privacy, but the restrictions have to pass constitutional muster.

The SC said it was initially not satisfied with the writ petitions filed in the case based on newspaper reports, but noted the various other petitions filed by those who have been direct victims of Pegasus.

The apex court was hearing 12 petitions in the matter, including those filed by the Editors Guild of India; journalists N Ram and Shashi Kumar, Pranjoy Guha Thakurta; Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha; and academic Jagdeep S Chhokar.

The controversial use of the Pegasus spyware, a flagship product of Israel’s NSO Group, to target thousands of people including more than a hundred in India, hit the headlines following media reports in July this year. The publication of names by digital news platform The Wire, which was part of the collaboration along with 16 media partners led by the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories, included activists, journalists and politicians in the country.

The SC had reserved its order in the case after hearing the different sides on September 13. While reserving its order, it had said: “We are… not interested in any manner or in any way to know the issues which are concerned about security or defence or any other national interest issue. We are only concerned, in the face of allegations that some software was used against some particular citizens, journalists, lawyers etc, to know whether this software has been used by the government, by any method other than permissible under the law.”

The Centre has “unequivocally” denied all allegations regarding illegal surveillance and urged the court to allow it to constitute a committee of technical experts who will go into the allegations.

The petitioners opposed the government request to form a committee. They had also urged the court to direct the government to disclose whether it had purchased or used Pegasus.