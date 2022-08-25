scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Supreme Court says ‘inconclusive’ if Pegasus malware found on devices

A bench led by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana went through the three-part report submitted by the committee, which found malware or poor cyber hygiene in five of the phones, but could not conclude that it was Pegasus.

The Supreme Court Thursday said there was no “conclusive” proof to show the presence of Pegasus spyware in the 29 phones examined by the court-appointed technical committee.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana went through the three-part report submitted by the committee, which found malware or poor cyber hygiene in five of the phones, but could not conclude that it was Pegasus.

CJI Ramana also said the court would release parts of the report on its official website, as there were requests from some of the 29 people who had submitted their phones to not make public the findings.

Of the three parts of the panel’s report, one suggesteda  law to protect the right to privacy of citizens.

The bench also comprised Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

The case was adjourned for four weeks.

What is the Pegasus case?

In July 2021, a global collaborative investigative project revealed that Pegasus, a powerful spyware developed by the Israeli cybersecurity company NSO Group, may have been used to target mobile phones of individuals in several countries, including India.

The numbers in a leaked data dump contained around 300 that were known to have been used by Indian citizens, including at least two ministers in the central government, three leaders from the opposition, a constitutional authority, and several journalists, civil society leaders, and business persons.

Following an uproar, the central government on several occasions rejected the conclusions of the global media investigation into the use of Pegasus and criticised the alleged undermining of national security considerations by the opposition. But it declined to supply any facts in the matter, and never explicitly denied the use of Pegasus.

In October 2021, the Supreme Court ordered an investigation headed by Justice Raveendran to look into the allegations of unauthorised surveillance using Pegasus.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 11:27:05 am
Simu Liu to play antagonist in Jennifer Lopez-fronted Atlas

