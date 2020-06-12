Payment of wages: No coercive action against pvt firms, says SC; seeks Centre’s response on order

The bench posted the petitions filed by various companies against the March 29 circular, for further hearing in last week of July. (Express Photo by Gopal Kateshiya/File) The bench posted the petitions filed by various companies against the March 29 circular, for further hearing in last week of July. (Express Photo by Gopal Kateshiya/File)

The Supreme Court on Friday said that no coercive action should be taken against private firms which failed to pay full wages to their employees during the lockdown period, adding that industries and labourers need each other and efforts should be made to resolve dispute over wage payments.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah asked states to facilitate settlement between firms and employees over wage payment and submit reports before labour commissioners.

The apex court also asked the Centre to file an additional affidavit within four weeks on the legality of March 29 circular by the government, which had directed the employers to pay full wages to employees for 54 days during lockdown period.

The bench posted the petitions, filed by various companies against the March 29 circular, for further hearing in last week of July.

Address pay cut of doctors: SC tells Centre

The Supreme Court asked the Centre to address the pay cut of doctors being reported from different parts of the country. “Reports coming from many areas that doctors are not being paid. We saw a report that doctors went on strike. These concerns should have been taken care of and it should not require court intervention. You need to do more and address these,” the court said.

SC seeks reply from Aviation Ministry on refund of tickets booked during lockdown

Also, hearing the petitions seeking a complete refund of airline tickets booked for flights during the lockdown period, the apex court sought a reply from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on the matter and asked the Centre and airlines to sit together and devise modalities for ways to refund. The bench wondered why passengers can’t be allowed to use credit for any route within 2 years.

Loan moratorium case: SC asks Fin Min, RBI to decide if interest on EMIs be charged till August 31

Hearing the loan moratorium cases, the apex court asked officials of the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to convene a joint meeting within 3 days to decide whether interest on EMIs during the six month moratorium period till August 31 can be charged by banks or not. ” ‘Our concern in these proceedings is only whether the interest that has been deferred for 3 months will be added to charges payable later and whether there will be interest on interest,” it said. The matter has been posted for hearing on June 17.

