scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Supreme Court panel: Uttarakhand tiger reserve road not for commercial traffic

An unpaved segment of the old Kandi road that once connected Haridwar and Ramnagar, the Laldhang-Chillarkhal forest road runs along a high-priority wildlife corridor between the Rajaji and the Corbett tiger landscapes.

The CEC report, submitted to the Supreme Court last week, is learnt to have highlighted that the corridor is extensively used by long-ranging animals, including elephants and tigers.

UNDERLINING THAT “conservation priority of the forest area far outweighs the commercial transport needs of the state government”, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) of the Supreme Court has recommended against blacktopping a 4.7-km stretch of a key forest road in the buffer zone of Uttarakhand’s Rajaji tiger reserve, The Indian Express has learnt.

An unpaved segment of the old Kandi road that once connected Haridwar and Ramnagar, the Laldhang-Chillarkhal forest road runs along a high-priority wildlife corridor between the Rajaji and the Corbett tiger landscapes. Upgrading this to an all-weather blacktop road has been a major poll plank for the BJP since the 2017 Assembly polls.

The CEC report, submitted to the Supreme Court last week, is learnt to have highlighted that the corridor is extensively used by long-ranging animals, including elephants and tigers — and not maintaining it as a forest road would hamper wildlife connectivity that is already threatened by the growing township of Kotdwar, and agriculture and human habitation.

The panel’s key recommendations include:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAPPremium
This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAP
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...Premium
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...Premium
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...
The Neu Air India Flight PathPremium
The Neu Air India Flight Path

* Only the first and last 3 km stretches of the 11-km road should be blacktopped.

* All elevated structures and large bridges across streams should be replaced by causeways to avoid bringing an enormous amount of concrete into the forest and causing disturbance to wildlife during the construction phase.

* A ban on night traffic (7 pm to 7 am) and a speed limit of 30km/hour should be imposed.

* Movement of commercial heavy vehicles through this forest road should be discouraged since an alternative road (NH-74) is available between Kotdwar and Haridwar.

Advertisement

In March 2019, The Indian Express reported that the Uttarakhand government had transferred two segments of the forest road to the state’s Public Works Department without obtaining clearance from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) in violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Subsequently, the CEC filed two reports and the Supreme Court asked the state in July 2019 to withdraw the land transfer orders, stop road work, and approach the Environment ministry for statutory wildlife clearance.

In December 2019, the NBWL cleared the road on the condition that a 705-m long and 8-m high underpass would be provided for elephants and other wildlife in the 4.7-km central stretch of the 11-km road.

Advertisement

With the state government pursuing the matter, the NBWL in June 2021 modified that condition to a 400-m long and 6-m high underpass.

Under a Supreme Court order passed in 2015, the CEC has the liberty to approach the court if it was not satisfied with any decision of the NBWL. While the CEC was examining the NBWL’s recommendation on the Laidhang-Chillarkhal forest road, a petition was filed seeking the apex court’s direction to quash the NBWL clearance.

The CEC’s latest report was submitted after holding discussions with various stakeholders and conducting site visits.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 04:13:19 am
Next Story

Three booked for GST fraud in Ludhiana

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close