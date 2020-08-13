SC panel moots limited resumption of physical hearings

At least two or three courts will be readied for hearing and equipped with glass partitions, proper ventilation and exhaust, etc, it was suggested. (File)

A seven-judge committee in the Supreme Court is learnt to have recommended a limited resumption of physical hearings in the top court in about two weeks’ time.

The apex court has been hearing cases only through videoconferencing since the nationwide lockdown was announced to control the Covid-19 situation.

At least two or three courts will be readied for hearing and equipped with glass partitions, proper ventilation and exhaust, etc, it was suggested. The panel is learnt to have suggested that only matters listed for final hearing be taken up for physical hearing.

Sources said the recommendations will have to be approved by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde.

The committee is headed by Justice N V Ramana and comprises Justices Arun Mishra, R F Nariman , U U Lalit, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and L N Rao. It held discussions over videoconferencing with Supreme Court Bar Association president, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, SC Advocates on Record Association president advocate Shivaji Jadhav, and Bar Council of India chairman advocate Manan Kumar Mishra on August 11.

Dave is said to have urged the judges to start physical hearings at the earliest with precautions.

Sources said health experts have advised to wait until September 1.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.