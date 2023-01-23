Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging panel to examine granting SC status to religious converts

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea to quash the appointment and functioning of the commission headed by former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan on demands to extend benefits of reservation to people from Scheduled Castes who convert to Islam or Christianity.

“We are not inclined to entertain the petition…as what has been sought is the quashing of the appointment and functioning of the new commission via gazette notification dated October 6, 2022. We find no relevant ground to quash the appointment of the commission…”, a bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka said dismissing the plea.

The court pointed out the matter pertaining to the issue is pending before and added that “we are examining the same” in it and “one of the pleas raised by the government is that a new commission is examining the whole issue. No purpose will be served by keeping the matter alive…”.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner said there were many commission reports before the court already and it should take a decision based on them. But the bench asked “the issue is can a mandamus be issued to the government to implement the report?”

“What is the legal challenge to the commission?”, asked Justice Kaul. The counsel said when proceedings are before the court, parallel inquiry should not be done.

But the bench did not agree and said “Justice Ranganatha Commission made some recommendations. The issue is whether those recommendations are liable to be implemented. The recommendations by itself will not per se become binding to be impugned. Government in its wisdom appointed another commission. That commission is now going into it. Now you are challenging the constitutional validity of the commission. Under which rule?”

The counsel contended that the commission cannot comment on the legal validity of the issue and therefore the Court must proceed based on whatever material is already before it. “We will see whether to proceed. But why a petition under Article 32?”, asked Justice Kaul.

Justice Oka pointed out that the petitions raising the main issue have been kept pending. “We have not made a final call on that. We have to wait till the commission submits the report. That (main) matter is adjourned”.

The Centre in October last year appointed a three-member commission, headed by Justice (retd) K G Balakrishnan, to consider the possibility of granting SC status to “new persons who have historically belonged to the Scheduled Castes’’ but have converted to religions other than Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism.