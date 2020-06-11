Palghar lynching: SC notice to Centre, Maharashtra on plea seeking CBI probe

Two sadhus and their driver were allegedly lynched by a mob on the night of April 16 in Palghar. Two sadhus and their driver were allegedly lynched by a mob on the night of April 16 in Palghar.

The Supreme Court Thursday issued notices to Centre and Maharashtra government on a plea seeking transfer of probe in Palghar lynching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA). The pleas had raised concerns over the investigation in the case and had claimed it was not possible for the Maharashtra CID to conduct a free and fair probe in the case.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, in a hearing through videoconferencing, took note of the petitions, including the one filed by ‘sadhus’ of ‘Shri Panch Dashban Juna Akhara’ and the relatives of the deceased seers, which alleged that the investigation by the state police was being carried out in a biased manner.

The other plea, seeking a probe by the NIA into the incident, has been filed by one Ghanshyam Upadhyay.

Earlier, the apex court had directed the Maharashtra government to submit a status report on investigation in the Palghar incident.

The three victims, from Kandivali in Mumbai, were travelling in a car to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid the nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village on the night of April 16 in the presence of police. The victims were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) and driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

The police has arrested over 100 persons, including nine juvenile, in connection with the case.

