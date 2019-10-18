SC orders immediate transfer of Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh

The Supreme Court on Friday directed an immediate inter-cadre transfer of Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh for maximum period permissible under relevant guidelines.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and R F Nariman.

To a query from Attorney General K K Venugopal if there was a reason behind the decision, CJI Gogoi said, “Can there be any order without a reason?”. The CJI, however, did not specify any reason.

Last month, two cases were registered against Hajela by Assam Police following complaints of wrongful exclusions in the citizens’ list published on August 31.

A total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied to be included in the NRC. Of them, 3,11,21,004 have been included in the document and 19,06,657 excluded, the NRC State Coordinator’s office had said on Saturday.

The next hearing on NRC is slated for November 26.