Supreme Court directs CBI to probe Bihar shelter home abuse cases

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the alleged abuse of inmates at 16 shelter homes in the state. The central investigation agency is already probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Dismissing the state government’s appeal against a CBI probe, the court also said that the officers probing the case shall not be changed.

The CBI informed the court that it will file a chargesheet by December 7.

An audit report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in April this year, which was handed to the Bihar government, had revealed alleged abuse of inmates, many of whom were minors, at 14 shelter homes across the state. The report, which found that abuse is “prevalent in almost all institutions”, cited sexual exploitation, physical abuse and inmates being “always locked up”, among other allegations.

During a hearing on Monday, a three-judge bench comprising of Justices Madan B Lokur, Deepak Gupta and S Abdul Nazeer, had rapped the government for going “soft” on charges of child abuse at the shelter homes. It had indicated that it may hand over the case to the CBI. The Bench had accused the Bihar government of being “very selective” in registering FIRs against the perpetrators and asked whether these children were not citizens of India.