After SC order scrapping EWS seats, CET cell starts fresh counselling for medical admissions

Confusion prevailed as 600 medical students appeared for a fresh round of personal counselling for seat selection to post-graduate courses on Sunday, days after the Supreme Court (SC) scrapped 10 per cent quota for economically weaker section (EWS), and directed Maharashtra government to conduct fresh admissions.

Advertising

The CET cell is set to hold counselling for a batch of 600 students under open category every day to wrap admissions before June 17, when colleges for PG students start.

Students belonging to reserved categories held protests at being excluded from the process that began Sunday following the June 4 SC order asking the state government to reconduct state admissions for PG medical and dental courses.

While the students protested at the JJ Hospital where the counselling was going on, state CET cell commissioner Anand Rayate conceded there had been “a mistake”, but said CET cell’s hands were tied.

Advertising

The Supreme Court order stated that “the entire admission process shall be conducted on the basis of merit as per the revised NEET list, after the EWS quota has been scrapped. The entire aforesaid exercise of counselling shall be completed on or before June 17, 2019. This round of counselling pertains only to the general category students.”

Counselling is being held for nearly 330 seats, which includes seats earlier reserved for the EWS quota. At least 88 students who got admission under EWS quota have to apply under open category now.

However, the admission process for PG medical and dental students has so far included an ‘earmarking rule’ or “vertical reservation”, a process by which rank holding students from the reserved category are automatically shifted to the open category, thereby freeing up seats in the reserved quota.

In addition, for streams where there are no seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes or Scheduled Castes, students under reserved category have to apply under open category.

While this was followed in the earlier process, it is not being followed now, said the students.

Students said they have demanded a fresh selection of medical streams after the seat matrix changed following the scrapping of EWS quota.

“Certain streams such as dermatology have no reserved seats for SC/ST, so these students have to apply under open category. But even they were turned away on Sunday,” alleged Dhanraj Gitte, an Aurangabad-based student.

“The state government is misinterpreting the SC order and we are suffering from it,” said city-based student Ramnath Andhale. He added that only open category students were being allowed to appear for counselling, leaving out several reserved category students fit for fresh counselling.

A group of students have now petitioned with the SC to conduct fresh counselling sessions for all students, both open and reserved category, from scratch. The case is slated to be heard on Monday.

“Several EWS category students opted for only a few top streams, thinking they will get admission through quota. Now, that they are in the open category, they want to select more streams to increase the scope of admission. But the state government is not providing that option,” said Nagpur-based student Sameer Deshmukh.

Deshmukh belongs to the open category. While he got admission into the general surgery course in Bombay Hospital, he said following the SC order, an ENT seat in KEM Hospital had opened up. “But since I already got admission, I cannot opt for the KEM seat.”

Advertising

Rayate said, “We conducted a meeting on this issue (on June 6) with representatives of the government and pointed out that a problem may arise because of the SC order… We feel students of reserved category should also be a part of the process and we advised the government to file a review petition. But until then, our hands are tied.”