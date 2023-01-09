scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Supreme Court asks Centre to clear arrears under OROP till March 15

The bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud asked the Centre to ensure that all arrears under One Rank-One Pension are paid expeditiously. 

Under OROP, any two military personnel retiring at the same rank, with the same years of service, must get an equal pension. (File)
Listen to this article
Supreme Court asks Centre to clear arrears under OROP till March 15
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Supreme Court Monday gave the Centre time till March 15 to pay all arrears under the One Rank-One Pension (OROP) to all eligible pensioners of the armed forces.

The bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud asked the Centre to ensure that all arrears under OROP are paid expeditiously.

Under OROP, any two military personnel retiring at the same rank, with the same years of service, must get an equal pension.

The apex court also granted liberty to ex-servicemen association to file an application if they are aggrieved by any action of Centre on payment of OROP arrears.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...

— With PTI inputs

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 13:27 IST
Next Story

Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal react to pregnancy rumours: ‘We are…’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close