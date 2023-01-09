Supreme Court asks Centre to clear arrears under OROP till March 15

The Supreme Court Monday gave the Centre time till March 15 to pay all arrears under the One Rank-One Pension (OROP) to all eligible pensioners of the armed forces.

The bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud asked the Centre to ensure that all arrears under OROP are paid expeditiously.

Under OROP, any two military personnel retiring at the same rank, with the same years of service, must get an equal pension.

The apex court also granted liberty to ex-servicemen association to file an application if they are aggrieved by any action of Centre on payment of OROP arrears.

— With PTI inputs