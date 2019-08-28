Five-judge Constitution bench to hear challenge to Article 370 abrogation, J&K bifurcation

The Supreme Court Wednesday referred to a larger bench a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre’s decision to revoke provisions of Article 370, which granted Jammu and Kashmir special status, and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said a five-judge Constitution bench would hear the matter in the first week of October.

In a separate order, the top court said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury should be allowed to visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet detained party leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami to enquire about his health. “If a citizen wants to visit a part of the country, he must have access to,” a bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said. The apex court was hearing a writ petitions filed by Yechury seeking production of Tarigami, who was detained on August 5.

Several petitions on Jammu and Kashmir came up for hearing in the Supreme Court Wednesday challenging the detention of leaders, seeking removal of restrictions and on Article 370.