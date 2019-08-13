SC refuses to pass order on restoring communication services in J&K

Toggle Menu
Responding to a petition filed by Tehseen Poonawala, the apex court said time had to be given for normalcy to return.

In Srinagar, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (AP Photo: Dar Yasin)

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to pass an order on lifting restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, including restoring communication services. Responding to a petition filed by activist Tehseen Poonawala, the apex court said the government should be given time to ensure normalcy to return.

AG K K Venugopal, who appeared for the Centre, told the Court the government was reviewing the situation on a daily basis.

The Court added that the situation in the state was “very sensitive”, and it should be ensured that there is no loss of life, reported news agency PTI.

