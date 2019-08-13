SC refuses to pass order on restoring communication services in J&K

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to pass an order on lifting restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, including restoring communication services. Responding to a petition filed by activist Tehseen Poonawala, the apex court said the government should be given time to ensure normalcy to return.

AG K K Venugopal, who appeared for the Centre, told the Court the government was reviewing the situation on a daily basis.

AG K K Venugopal says Govt reviewing situation on daily basis and it will be settled in few days, but that will depend on ground situation. Justice Arun Mishra tells “as early as possible, you must restore the situation”. @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) August 13, 2019

The Court added that the situation in the state was “very sensitive”, and it should be ensured that there is no loss of life, reported news agency PTI.