Supreme Court hits out at activist Harsh Mander over his ‘justice on street’ remark

Activist Harsh Mander Activist Harsh Mander

During a hearing of a petition against hate speech by BJP leaders in Delhi, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked activist Harsh Mander if he had made remarks against the top court. The court said it won’t hear him unless he clarifies on the matter. Mander’s counsel, however, denied that he made any such statement. The apex court’s reaction came after a video of Mander speech went viral in which he is seen saying “there is no trust left in the courts and that ultimate justice has to be on the streets.”

Mander had filed a petition seeking registration of FIR against BJP leader Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Sahib Singh and Abhay Verma for their alleged hate speeches in the run up to the Delhi assembly elections.

The top court declined to hear Harsh Mander in his petition after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta produced transcripts of his reported speech at Jamia.

“Many have violated the majesty of law. Are you also one of them? CJI SA Bobde asked Mander’s lawyer Karuna Nundy as the Supreme Court made it clear that he won’t be heard today. Mehta also cited an old plea by Harsh Mander in which he had called upon Supreme Court judges to show loyalty to the nation.

On CJI’s reaction, Mander’s advocate Nundy sought time to verify the alleged hate speech, but SG Mehta said this is strange that he wants time for verifying his own speech but wants FIRs against everyone immediately.

