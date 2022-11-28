scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

‘Shouldn’t have happened’: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s statement on Collegium

Rijiju, while participating in a summit organised by the news channel Times Now, had said, “Never say that the government is sitting on the files. Then don't send the files to the government. You appoint yourself, you run the show then".

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. (File)

Supreme Court judge Justice S K Kaul Monday expressed his strong disapproval of Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s comments over the Collegium system of the top court, saying the remarks should not have been made.

Rijiju, while participating in a summit organised by the news channel Times Now, had said, “Never say that the government is sitting on the files. Then don’t send the files to the government. You appoint yourself, you run the show then”.

Referring to news reports over this, Justice Kaul sharing a bench with Justice A S Oka, without naming the law minister, said, “Let them give the power. We have no difficulty…I ignored all press reports, but what he says, that when somebody high enough says let them do it themselves, we will do it ourselves, no difficulty… It came from somebody high enough. Should not have. All I can say is should not have happened”.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court not to go by media reports.

Justice Kaul responded, “It’s an interview…with an interview, it becomes difficult to deny what you have said yourselves”. He added, “I’m not saying anything. I’m just expecting both the Attorney General and Solicitor General to play the role of a law officer….to advise the government to ensure that the law of the land as laid down by this court is observed”.

The bench was hearing a contempt plea by the Advocates Association Bengaluru which said the government is yet to approve 11 names reiterated by the Supreme Court Collegium, in violation of the norms laid down by the top court.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 03:12:25 pm
