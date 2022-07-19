Hate speech case: SC says no coercive action against Nupur Sharma, fixes her plea for further hearing on Aug 10

Granting an interim relief to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that no coercive action be taken against her in connection with FIRs or complaints filed over her remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a television channel debate on May 26.

While taking note of the alleged threats to life extended to Sharma after its July 1 order, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala, also protected her from coercive action in the FIRs/complaints which may be registered or entertained in the future.

Observing that it never wanted Sharma to visit every court for relief, the bench issued notices to the Centre and several states including Delhi, West Bengal, and Maharashtra on her plea and sought their responses by August 10.

The bench posted the matter for hearing on August 10.

On July 1, the same bench of the top court severely criticised Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, saying her “loose tongue” has “set the entire country on fire” and that she is “single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country.”