Ghaziabad ‘assault’ video case: Supreme Court notice to ex-Twitter India chief over UP Police plea

The Supreme Court of India on Friday issued a notice to former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari over a plea by the Uttar Pradesh Police that wants him to appear for questioning in a case related to a controversial video of an assault on an elderly man.

The case was being heard by a Bench led by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.

Also Read | Twitter transfers India head Manish Maheshwari to US

UP Police had moved the apex court after the Karnataka High Court had set aside a notice sent to Maheshwari asking him to appear at a police station in Ghaziabad. On June 17, the Ghaziabad Police had slapped a notice on Bengaluru resident Maheshwari, asking him to report at its Loni Border police station within seven days to get his statement recorded in the case regarding a video clip of assault on an elderly Muslim man that went viral on the social media platform.

Following this, the MD had offered to join the investigation through video conference for the time being and assured of his cooperation with the police. The Ghaziabad Police had issued fresh summons to Twitter India on June 21. Maheshwari then approached the Karnataka High Court questioning the legal standing of this notice, after which, the court, on June 25, directed the Uttar Pradesh Police not to take coercive action against the executive, providing the him interim relief from personally appearing at the police station.