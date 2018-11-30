SC notice to Ramdev on plea against HC order restraining publication, sale of book on him

The Supreme Court Friday issued a notice to yoga guru Ramdev on a plea challenging a Delhi High Court order that restrained publication and sale of a book titled ‘Godman to Tycoon: the Untold Story of Baba Ramdev’, which is purportedly on his life.

According to the yoga guru, the book was defamatory in nature and infringed his “right to privacy”.

The matter is listed for hearing next year in January.

On September 29, Justice Anu Malhotra held the “right to reputation of a living individual” cannot be “sacrificed and crucified at the altar of the right to freedom of speech and expression of another” and restrained the publication and sale of the book.

While pronouncing the judgment, Justice Malhotra observed the book is written about a “living human”, who is “entitled to be treated with dignity and has a right of social reputation as an ordinary citizen even if he be a public figure”.

The court had barred the publisher and seller from publishing, distributing and selling the book until they delete references to the disappearance of Swami Shankar Dev and the murder of the Swami Yogananda, stating that there was no evidence to support Ramdev’s connection to the two matters.