Supreme Court notice to Puducherry CM Narayanasamy on plea by L-G Kiran Bedi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on a petition filed by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi seeking maintenance of status quo prior to the April 30 judgment of the Madras High Court, which had ruled that the L-G could not interfere in the day-to-day administration by the elected government of Puducherry.

The vacation bench comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and M R Shah also directed that any decision having financial implication, which could be taken in the cabinet meeting of June 7 in Puducherry, shall not be implemented till June 21. The bench also impleaded the Puducherry Chief Minister in the matter.

“However, it shall be without prejudice to the rights and contentions in the main special leave petition as well as in the present application,” the bench ordered.

The order comes in connection with an application filed by Bedi after the Supreme Court on May 10 issued a notice on a Madras High Court order that had curbed Bedi’s powers.

“Direct that status quo ante be maintained as regards administrative functioning in the Union Territory of Puducherry as it existed prior to passing of the impugned judgment of April 30 (Madras High Court order), during pendency of the present petition,” the plea states.

In her application, Bedi said that the Chief Minister of Puducherry issued administrative orders on the basis of the High Court judgment, contrary to the Rules of Business of Union Territories.

“The officers are in a quandary as to whether to implement the directions of the Hon’ble High Court or otherwise. That the officers are being threatened of contempt action is leading to an administrative chaos, hence the urgency,” the application states.