Supreme Court notice to Devendra Fadnavis on plea alleging he didn’t disclose criminal cases

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on a plea alleging that he had failed to disclose two criminal cases pending against him in his 2014 state election affidavit.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph issued the notice on the plea which challenged a Bombay High Court order dismissing his petition.

The appellant contended that Fadnavis had not disclosed the information as required by the Representation of People’s Act, 1951.

He contended that a Judicial Magistrate court had taken cognizance of these two cases.

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court had dismissed the petition, saying what the law mandates is disclosure of information in respect of cases where the offence involved is punishable with imprisonment for two years or more, and the charge has been framed by a court of law, and that it spoke of no criminal cases in which charge has not been framed, but cognizance has been taken.