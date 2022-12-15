Supreme Court notice to Centre on plea seeking protection for forest staff

THE SUPREME Court on Thursday issued notice on a plea seeking protection for forest staff who it said are increasingly facing hostile anti-social elements in the discharge of their duties and get slapped with the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1998, when they act in self-defence.

A two-judge bench presided by Justice B R Gavai issued notice to the court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and the state of Telangana on the plea by Senior Advocate A D N Rao, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae in forest and wildlife law related matters.

The application was filed in the context of the death of Forest Range Officer (FRO) Challamalla Srinivas after he was assaulted allegedly by a group of tribals following a dispute over forest land in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on November 22.

Describing the significance of the job of forest officials, it said Forest Service is involved in multiple activities, including undertaking plantations, compensatory afforestation works, protecting wildlife among others.

“In global terms, the works undertaken by the Forest Department helps in mitigating global warming, carbon sequestration and reducing levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere,” the plea said. “However, in recent times, the forest staff/officials are increasingly facing hostile anti-social elements and lawbreakers, who are committing forest offences with impunity and the officers and the staff and are being brutally assaulted while performing their duties…”

It said there have been several instances recently wherein the Forest Officers and the staff of the Forest Department “faced violent attacks from encroachers/anti-social elements and poachers”.

“Since the attack takes place deep inside the forest, they are outnumbered and find it difficult to defend themselves or call for help. In cases where they take action in self-defence, they get booked under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1998,” the plea said.

“After the new law for the grant of Forest Rights to the Forest Dwelling Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers, who can prove occupancy, as on 2005, was enacted, attacks on forest officers and forest staff has increased. This is leading to lawlessness within the forest,” it said.

The application sought “urgent directions” from the court “to concerned authorities to provide protection to the officials, while they are on duty” and prayed “for taking strict action against the offenders and the concerned states to provide full administrative backing, including the support of the police force in dealing with and preventing serious forest offences which is resulting in large scale destruction of forests”.