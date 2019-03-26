Supreme Court notice to CBI on assets case against Mulayam and his sons

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the CBI to inform it about the status of the probe in the disproportionate assets case against Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and his sons Akhilesh and Prateek Yadav.

Advertising

“There was a status report in 2007. We would like to know what happened to it,” a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta said, issuing a notice to the agency. The court was hearing a plea by political activist Vishwanath Chaturvedi seeking a direction to the CBI to apprise the court about the status of the probe.

The CBI has two weeks’ time to file its reply.

Appearing for the Yadavs, senior advocate C A Sundaram implored the court to not proceed in the matter now on account of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. He submitted that anything which the court says would be a “headline” in the media the next day.

In 2005, Chaturvedi had approached the Supreme Court with a PIL seeking a CBI probe into allegations of disproportionate assets against Mulayam, his sons, and Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav. The apex court on March 1, 2007 directed CBI to probe and find out whether the plea regarding the disproportionate assets was “correct or not”. In 2012, the court dismissed the review plea against the 2007 decision, but allowed Dimple’s plea to drop the inquiry against her.