Supreme Court notice on plea for rights of securitymen

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices on a petition seeking protection of human rights of security personnel who have to face hostile crowds in areas such as Jammu and Kashmir while discharging duty.

A bench of CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna issued notices to the Centre, Defence Ministry, state of J&K, and National Human Rights Commission on a petition by Kajal Mishra, daughter of a retired CRPF personnel, and Preeti Kedar Gokhale, daughter of a serving Army officer.

The petitioners referred to “extremely hostile situation” in these states, where soldiers and paramilitary personnel have to face stone-pelting crowds and stated that “inaction” to protect them is “demoralising officers and troops deployed in counter-terrorism and counterinsurgency…”

The petitioners said they have no grievance to any complaint or FIR being filed against security personnel for any criminal act done by them are “very much aggrieved that no similar action is taken against perpetrators of violence against the armed force personnel”.