SC notice to Centre, states on plea seeking ban on ‘barbaric’ practices against wild animals

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and 14 states on a petition seeking a ban on the “barbaric” methods allegedly used to scare wild animals away from human habitations.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices R Subhash Reddy and A S Bopanna sought their response on a plea by advocate Subham Awasthi, who moved the court after the recent death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, allegedly after consuming explosive-laden fruit.

The fruit was allegedly placed by an estate owner to deter wild boars, which would often cross over from nearby forests and destroy crops.

The plea contended that similar tragedies are waiting to happen in other of the country due to lack of awareness about other ways of dealing with human-animal conflict.

The petition sought framing of a standard operating procedure to deal with such incidents.

Awasthi also claimed a staff shortage in forest forces to effectively manage this, and sought filling up of vacancies without further delay.

