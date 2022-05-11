Supreme Court extends interim stay on arrest warrant issued by Allahabad HC against Noida CEO

The Supreme Court Wednesday extended the interim order staying the non-bailable warrant issued by the Allahabad High Court against Noida chief executive officer (CEO) officer Ritu Maheshwari for failing to appear before it in a contempt case, a day after it had refused to do so.

A bench comprising Justices S A Nazeer and Krishna Murari adjourned the matter for May 13 after one of the judges recused in the matter.

“Since the matter is urgent, list the matter again on Friday after taking appropriate directions from the Chief Justice. Meanwhile, interim order to continue,” the bench said. At the outset, the bench said there is some “disability” in hearing the matter and said the matter be listed before another bench.

On Tuesday, a bench presided by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana stayed the order against Noida chief executive officer (CEO) officer Ritu Maheshwari.

The Allahabad High Court had asked Maheshwari to be present before it on May 5 in connection with a land acquisition case. However, on the designated day, it was informed that she had a flight to catch at 10.30 am.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Ritu Maheshwari against the order of the high court. He had told the bench that Maheshwari had gone to the high court on May 5, the day she was asked to appear, but was late to reach. “This is a gross case where a lady officer appeared in Allahabad High Court, her lawyer was present and sought a pass over, but the high court issued an order asking her to appear and in custody!” Rohatgi submitted.

This upset the high court which said the official was supposed to appear at 10 am and said it amounted to disrespect for the court, which went on to direct that she be produced before it in police custody on May 13.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for one of the parties, opposed the extension of the interim order and said it would be improper for the bench to grant the relief when one of the judges is recusing.

Maheshwari, who is posted as the Chief Executive Officer of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), has moved the supreme court against the issuance of the NBW by the Allahabad High Court in a contempt case related to a land acquisition matter.

With inputs from PTI